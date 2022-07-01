OPEN APP

Biggest losers: These billionaires lost maximum wealth in 2022 so far

10 Photos . Updated: 01 Jul 2022, 11:10 PM IST Livemint

As per Bloomberg Billionaires Index 2022, these bi... more

Bill Gates, the co-founder of Microsoft, lost 23.4 billion between January 2022 and June 2022. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (AFP)
1/10Bill Gates, the co-founder of Microsoft, lost 23.4 billion between January 2022 and June 2022. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (AFP)
Francoise Bettencourt Meyers, Assistant Director of L Oreal, lost 24.4 billion between January 2022 and June 2022. (Twitter/MeyersFrancoise )
2/10Francoise Bettencourt Meyers, Assistant Director of L Oreal, lost 24.4 billion between January 2022 and June 2022. (Twitter/MeyersFrancoise )
Sergey Brin, co-founder of Alphabet, lost 28.3 billion between January 2022 and June 2022. (Wikimedia Commons)
3/10Sergey Brin, co-founder of Alphabet, lost 28.3 billion between January 2022 and June 2022. (Wikimedia Commons)
Larry Page, co-founder of Google, lost 29 billion between January 2022 and June 2022. (Wikimedia Commons)
4/10Larry Page, co-founder of Google, lost 29 billion between January 2022 and June 2022. (Wikimedia Commons)
MacKenzie Scott, shareholder of Amazon, lost 30.8 billion between January 2022 and June 2022. (Wikimedia Commons)
5/10MacKenzie Scott, shareholder of Amazon, lost 30.8 billion between January 2022 and June 2022. (Wikimedia Commons)
Bernard Arnault, chief executive of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton SE, lost 49.3 billion between January 2022 and June 2022. (Wikimedia Commons)
6/10Bernard Arnault, chief executive of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton SE, lost 49.3 billion between January 2022 and June 2022. (Wikimedia Commons)
Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla Motors, lost 61.8 billion between January 2022 and June 2022. (Wikimedia Commons)
7/10Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla Motors, lost 61.8 billion between January 2022 and June 2022. (Wikimedia Commons)
Jeff Bezos, Founder of amazon, lost 62.7 billion between January 2022 and June 2022. (Wikimedia Commons)
8/10Jeff Bezos, Founder of amazon, lost 62.7 billion between January 2022 and June 2022. (Wikimedia Commons)
Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook, lost 65.5 billion between January 2022 and June 2022. (Wikimedia Commons)
9/10Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook, lost 65.5 billion between January 2022 and June 2022. (Wikimedia Commons)
Changpeng Zhao, CEO of Binance, lost 79.8 billion between January 2022 and June 2022.
10/10Changpeng Zhao, CEO of Binance, lost 79.8 billion between January 2022 and June 2022.
OTHER GALLERIES
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout