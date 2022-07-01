Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Biggest losers: These billionaires lost maximum wealth in 2022 so far

10 Photos . Updated: 01 Jul 2022, 11:06 PM IST Livemint

As per Bloomberg Billionaires Index 2022, these billionaires lost maximum wealth between January and June in 2022

1/10Bill Gates, the co-founder of Microsoft, lost 23.4 billion between January 2022 and June 2022. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)
2/10Francoise Bettencourt Meyers, Assistant Director of L Oreal, lost 24.4 billion between January 2022 and June 2022.
3/10Sergey Brin, co-founder of Alphabet, lost 28.3 billion between January 2022 and June 2022.
4/10Larry Page, co-founder of Google, lost 29 billion between January 2022 and June 2022.
5/10MacKenzie Scott, shareholder of Amazon, lost 30.8 billion between January 2022 and June 2022.
6/10Bernard Arnault, chief executive of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton SE, lost 49.3 billion between January 2022 and June 2022.
7/10Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla Motors, lost 61.8 billion between January 2022 and June 2022.
8/10Jeff Bezos, Founder of amazon, lost 62.7 billion between January 2022 and June 2022.
9/10Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook, lost 65.5 billion between January 2022 and June 2022.
10/10Changpeng Zhao, CEO of Binance, lost 79.8 billion between January 2022 and June 2022.
