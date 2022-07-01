Biggest losers: These billionaires lost maximum wealth in 2022 so far 10 Photos . Updated: 01 Jul 2022, 11:06 PM IST Livemint As per Bloomberg Billionaires Index 2022, these billionaires lost maximum wealth between January and June in 2022 1/10Bill Gates, the co-founder of Microsoft, lost 23.4 billion between January 2022 and June 2022. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) < 2/10Francoise Bettencourt Meyers, Assistant Director of L Oreal, lost 24.4 billion between January 2022 and June 2022. < 3/10Sergey Brin, co-founder of Alphabet, lost 28.3 billion between January 2022 and June 2022. < 4/10Larry Page, co-founder of Google, lost 29 billion between January 2022 and June 2022. < 5/10MacKenzie Scott, shareholder of Amazon, lost 30.8 billion between January 2022 and June 2022. < 6/10Bernard Arnault, chief executive of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton SE, lost 49.3 billion between January 2022 and June 2022. < 7/10Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla Motors, lost 61.8 billion between January 2022 and June 2022. < 8/10Jeff Bezos, Founder of amazon, lost 62.7 billion between January 2022 and June 2022. < 9/10Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook, lost 65.5 billion between January 2022 and June 2022. < 10/10Changpeng Zhao, CEO of Binance, lost 79.8 billion between January 2022 and June 2022. <