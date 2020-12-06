Biggest obstacle to Brexit trade deal is level playing field

Biggest obstacle to Brexit trade deal is level playing field1 min read . Updated: 06 Dec 2020, 10:11 PM IST
The biggest obstacle to a Brexit trade deal is now the so-called level playing field that determines how aligned the UK would be to the European Union’s regulations
That is according to a EU and UK diplomat close to the negotiations. The two sides are now closing in on a political landing zone for fish, the other sticking point about how much rights can be given to UK waters.
