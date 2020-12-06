Biggest obstacle to Brexit trade deal is level playing field

The biggest obstacle to a Brexit trade deal is now the so-called level playing field that determines how aligned the UK would be to the European Union’s regulations.
The biggest obstacle to a Brexit trade deal is now the so-called level playing field that determines how aligned the UK would be to the European Union’s regulations.
That is according to a EU and UK diplomat close to the negotiations. The two sides are now closing in on a political landing zone for fish, the other sticking point about how much rights can be given to UK waters.
That is according to a EU and UK diplomat close to the negotiations. The two sides are now closing in on a political landing zone for fish, the other sticking point about how much rights can be given to UK waters.
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading,
Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal