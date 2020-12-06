Subscribe
Home >News >World >Biggest obstacle to Brexit trade deal is level playing field
The two sides are now closing in on a political landing zone for fish, the other sticking point about how much rights can be given to UK waters

Biggest obstacle to Brexit trade deal is level playing field

1 min read . 10:11 PM IST Bloomberg

The biggest obstacle to a Brexit trade deal is now the so-called level playing field that determines how aligned the UK would be to the European Union’s regulations

That is according to a EU and UK diplomat close to the negotiations. The two sides are now closing in on a political landing zone for fish, the other sticking point about how much rights can be given to UK waters.

