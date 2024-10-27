Trump makes big claim: Sundar Pichai called to praise McDonald’s visit — ‘Biggest thing we ever had on Google…’

In a recent podcast, Donald Trump claimed that Google CEO Sundar Pichai praised his McDonald's visit, calling it a major event for Google. This statement follows Trump's allegations of bias in search results about him.

Riya R Alex
Updated27 Oct 2024, 05:01 PM IST
Former US president and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said the Google CEO complimented his McDonald's visit.
Former US president and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said the Google CEO complimented his McDonald’s visit.(AFP)

Donald Trump, the former US President and Republican presidential candidate, has claimed that Google CEO Sundar Pichai complimented him on his visit to McDonald’s.

Last week, Trump staffed the fry station at a McDonald's in suburban Philadelphia. He donned a black-and-yellow apron over his white shirt and red tie to serve french fries.

“I did McDonald's last week and I actually got a call from Sundar,” Donald Trump claimed during a podcast hosted by Joe Rogan.

“This McDonald's thing I want to tell you, is one of the biggest thing we ever had on Google, it just hit,” Trump said, quoting Pichai.

“Sundar, who's a great guy by the way,” Trump added.

Also Read | US Election 2024 Live: ‘Kamala Harris will get us into WWIII,’ says Donald Trump

Trump's allegations against Google

Trump’s remark comes days after he alleged that Google is ‘rigged’. Trump claimed that the search engine was showing biased results on searching for his name. Trump also spoke to Pichai regarding this matter.

"I'm getting a lot of good stories lately, but you don't find them in Google…I think it's a whole-rigged deal. I think Google's rigged just like our government is rigged. They only have bad stories, Trump told John Micklethwait, editor-in-chief of Bloomberg News, at an event at the Economic Club of Chicago.

Also Read | WaPo ex-editor claims Bezos struck secret ’quid-pro-quo’ deal with Donald Trump

"In other words, if I have 20 good stories and 20 bad stories, and everyone's entitled to that, you'll only see the 20 bad stories,” Trump added.

Trump's visit to McDonald's

The former President visited the McDonald's store in Pennsylvania as a part of his campaign strategy after opponent Kamala Harris said she worked at the fast-food franchise in her youth.

"I'll never forget this experience," Trump said, as he finished up the campaign stop meant to appeal to working-class voters. 

"I don't mind this job," he continued, at one point asking if customers ever ask for more salt.

Also Read | Trump’s tirade against Harris continues as ex-President calls her ‘low IQ’

“I've worked here for 15 minutes, which is 15 minutes more than she worked here. Has that proven that she never worked at McDonald's? Well, McDonald's has no information. No, she has no information. She's nobody. The manager said she'd never worked there,” Trump said at the podcast. “She lied about McDonald's,” he added.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:27 Oct 2024, 05:01 PM IST
Business NewsNewsWorldTrump makes big claim: Sundar Pichai called to praise McDonald’s visit — ‘Biggest thing we ever had on Google…’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics share price

    272.55
    03:59 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    1.15 (0.42%)

    Tata Steel share price

    145.80
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -3.2 (-2.15%)

    Indusind Bank share price

    1,041.55
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -237.35 (-18.56%)

    ITC share price

    482.10
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    10.25 (2.17%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Glenmark Life Sciences share price

    937.75
    03:47 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -101.65 (-9.78%)

    Hindustan Petroleum Corporation share price

    372.35
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -32.3 (-7.98%)

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    13,930.15
    03:43 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -1133.9 (-7.53%)

    Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

    872.50
    03:48 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -66.5 (-7.08%)
    More from Top Losers

    Thermax share price

    5,435.00
    03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    256.95 (4.96%)

    Laurus Labs share price

    465.00
    03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    19 (4.26%)

    Jammu & Kashmir Bank share price

    97.70
    03:44 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    3.85 (4.1%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    691.55
    03:59 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    24.45 (3.67%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,305.00700.00
      Chennai
      80,311.00700.00
      Delhi
      80,463.00700.00
      Kolkata
      80,315.00700.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.