Trump makes big claim: Sundar Pichai called to praise McDonald’s visit — ‘Biggest thing we ever had on Google…’

Donald Trump, the former US President and Republican presidential candidate, has claimed that Google CEO Sundar Pichai complimented him on his visit to McDonald’s.

Last week, Trump staffed the fry station at a McDonald's in suburban Philadelphia. He donned a black-and-yellow apron over his white shirt and red tie to serve french fries.

“I did McDonald's last week and I actually got a call from Sundar,” Donald Trump claimed during a podcast hosted by Joe Rogan.

“This McDonald's thing I want to tell you, is one of the biggest thing we ever had on Google, it just hit,” Trump said, quoting Pichai.

“Sundar, who's a great guy by the way,” Trump added.

Trump's allegations against Google Trump’s remark comes days after he alleged that Google is ‘rigged’. Trump claimed that the search engine was showing biased results on searching for his name. Trump also spoke to Pichai regarding this matter.

"I'm getting a lot of good stories lately, but you don't find them in Google…I think it's a whole-rigged deal. I think Google's rigged just like our government is rigged. They only have bad stories, Trump told John Micklethwait, editor-in-chief of Bloomberg News, at an event at the Economic Club of Chicago.

"In other words, if I have 20 good stories and 20 bad stories, and everyone's entitled to that, you'll only see the 20 bad stories,” Trump added.

Trump's visit to McDonald's The former President visited the McDonald's store in Pennsylvania as a part of his campaign strategy after opponent Kamala Harris said she worked at the fast-food franchise in her youth.

"I'll never forget this experience," Trump said, as he finished up the campaign stop meant to appeal to working-class voters.

"I don't mind this job," he continued, at one point asking if customers ever ask for more salt.