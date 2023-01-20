Biggest US telecom operator T-Mobile says data of 3.7 crore customers stolen

Biggest US telecom operator T-Mobile says data of 3.7 crore customers stolen2 min read . 11:36 AM IST
The biggest US telecom operator T-Mobile in a regulatory filing said that an unidentified malicious intruder breached its network in late November and stole data on 3.7 crore customers.
US wireless carrier, in the filing said, “On January 5, 2023, T-Mobile identified that a bad actor was obtaining data through a single Application Programming Interface (“API") without authorization. We promptly commenced an investigation with external cybersecurity experts and within a day of learning of the malicious activity, we were able to trace the source of the malicious activity and stop it."
It stated that the investigation is still ongoing, but the malicious activity appears to be fully contained at this time.
The hacked information, as per the company includes T-Mobile customers' names, addresses, email, phone number, dates of birth and account numbers.
The company has further assured that customer payment card information (PCI), social security numbers/tax IDs, driver’s license or other government ID numbers, passwords/PINs or other financial account information was not compromised.
T-Mobile said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that the breach was discovered 5 January.
As per Reuters, the company has been hacked multiple times in recent years.
In its filing, T-Mobile said it did not expect the latest breach to have material impact on its operations. But a senior analyst for Moody's Investors Service, Neil Mack, said in a statement that the breach raises questions about management's cyber governance and could alienate customers and attract scrutiny by the Federal Communications Commission and other regulators.
“While these cybersecurity breaches may not be systemic in nature, their frequency of occurrence at T-Mobile is an alarming outlier relative to telecom peers," Mack said.
In July, T-Mobile agreed to pay $350 million to customers who filed a class action lawsuit after the company disclosed in August 2021 that personal data including Social Security numbers and driver's license info had been stolen. Nearly 80 million U.S. residents were affected.
It also said at the time that it would spend $150 million through 2023 to fortify its data security and other technologies.
Prior to the August 2021 intrusion, the company disclosed breaches in January 2021, November 2019 and August 2018 in which customer information was accessed.
T-Mobile, based in Bellevue, Washington, became one of the country’s largest cellphone service carriers in 2020 after buying rival Sprint. It reported having more than 102 million customers after the merger.
(With inputs from Reuters)
