Bihar heatwave: In Kaimur district, four individuals, including an election duty worker, passed away on Thursday. The death toll due to heat wave conditions has reached 12 in Aurangabad.

Bihar has been faced with gruelling heatwave conditions that have taken the lives of as many as 19 people so far while recorded temperatures exceeded 44 degrees Celsius. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The death toll due to the prevailing heatwave conditions has reached 12 in Bihar's Aurangabad, with over 20 patients admitted in different hospitals across the district. In Kaimur district, four people were reported dead on Thursday, May 30, including a worker on election duty. In Bihar's Arrah, three more were reported dead in Bhojpur district. The region has been dealing with extreme heatwaves with the number of heatstroke cases registered rising.

A doctor at Kaimur's Mohania sub-divisional hospital, Dr Sahil Raj said, “A total of about 40 people had come to the hospital who had been affected by heat stroke," reported ANI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: Monsoon 2024: Southwest monsoon sets in over Kerala. When will Mumbaikars get relief from heat? IMD says THIS He added, “Among them, two persons, including polling personnel, had come to me who died due to heat stroke. 30 to 40 people, including police personnel, are undergoing treatment. " Dr Sahil Raj noted that many patients have been sent home after treatment, while others are undergoing treatment.

Also read: When will the severity of heatwave decrease? IMD has an answer Dr Sahil Raj informed ANI that a teacher named Shahnawaz Khan, who was on duty with him, suffered a heatstroke. He did not wake up from his sleep after returning home from election duty. Subsequently, he was reported dead.

"Have sent four bodies for postmortems who had died due to heat stroke to different places. ANI quoted assistant sub-inspector of police Satish Kumar Ravi, stationed at Mohania police station, as saying. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: Delhi-NCR, get ready for light rains soon! IMD predicts dust and thunderstorms on THIS day Bhojpur District Magistrate Mahendra Kumar said, "Three people have been reported dead. One of them is a home guard who was brought to the hospital but could not be saved. In addition to this, there was a presiding officer in Jagdishpur who was on duty. He was stabilised and then referred, but he died in the hospital. Another person, Rajesh Ram, collapsed," reported ANI.

Also read: Heatwaves and cyclones: India's tryst with climate change Mahendra Kumar noted that a medical team is on alert. He further said that polling personnel or police personnel will be escorted to hospital if they face any problems. He said, "Police and mobile medical teams are on alert in all hospitals. They will visit police residential areas. In case of complaints, they will be brought to the dedicated heat wave ward at the municipal hospital."

On conducting elections amid the extreme heatwave conditions in the district, Kumar said, “This is a challenge, but we need to hold elections as well. The polling party that will carry the EVMs has to follow all the dos and don'ts of the heatwave and try their best not to get out in the sun and facilitate the election process." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bihar is scheduled to vote in the final phase on June 1, while voting in the state took place in all seven phases of the Lok Sabha elections.

(With inputs from ANI)

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!