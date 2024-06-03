Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square Targets Raising $25 Billion for US Fund
Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square aims to raise $25 billion for a new closed-end fund targeting US retail investors, which would more than double the fee-paying assets the firm manages, according to people with direct knowledge of the plans.
