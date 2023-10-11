Bill Ackman won't hire Harvard students who blame Israel for war with Hamas: ‘I support free speech, but…’
Bill Ackman defended stance on not hiring 'pro-Hamas' Harvard students and said he objects to students' anonymous statement blaming Israel for terrorist acts. The billionaire hedge fund manager called for release of names of students who support controversial letter
Harvard University found themselves in the midst of criticism and backlash after a letter signed by 30 student groups at the prestigious university lay blame on Israel for the ongoing war between Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu and Hamas fighters from Gaza. The “events did not occur in a vacuum," the students wrote, which ignited a controversy that has drawn in the likes of investor Bill Ackman.