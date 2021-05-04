Bill and Melinda Gates to divorce after 27 years
- The Microsoft co-founder and his wife, who is co-chair of their philanthropic foundation, say they will continue their work there
Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates and his wife, Melinda Gates, who is co-chair of their philanthropic foundation, are ending their 27-year marriage, according to a statement posted on both their verified Twitter accounts.
“After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage," said the statement, which was signed by both people.
