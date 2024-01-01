comScore
Bill Clinton named as ‘Doe 36’ in confidential court papers for Jeffrey Epstein’s sexual abuse case

Ex-President Bill Clinton is named in confidential court papers from 2015, set to be released this week. The papers may disclose the names of over 150 individuals involved.

Former US President Bill Clinton arrives for a tribute service for former first lady Rosalynn Carter at Glenn Memorial Church at Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia, on November 28, 2023. Carter died on November 19, aged 96, just two days after joining her husband in hospice care at their house in Plains. (Photo by Brynn Anderson / POOL / AFP) (Brynn Anderson / POOL / AFP)Premium
Former US President Bill Clinton arrives for a tribute service for former first lady Rosalynn Carter at Glenn Memorial Church at Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia, on November 28, 2023. Carter died on November 19, aged 96, just two days after joining her husband in hospice care at their house in Plains. (Photo by Brynn Anderson / POOL / AFP)

Confidential court papers from 2015 have linked former US President Bill Clinton to the Jeffrey Epstein case. These papers, secret till now, are going to be made public this week.

Epstein's associate Ghislaine Maxwell is accused of facilitating the sexual abuse of Virginia Giuffre. She claims Epstein and Maxwell made her have sexual encounters with famous people, including Prince Andrew of Britain.

Also Read: 2024 US President Elections: After Colorado, Donald Trump disqualified from Maine's primary ballot

This big news comes after a judge, Loretta Preska, decided to open these secret papers. They might reveal the names of more than 150 “John and Jane Does" involved. The papers are part of a big legal fight with Giuffre. She hasn't accused Clinton, now 77, of doing anything wrong but claims she met him on Epstein's private island in the Caribbean. Maxwell says this isn't true. As per ABC News, the former US president is named “Doe 36" in the papers.

In these papers, Clinton's name comes up more than fifty times. In 2016, Giuffre's lawyers tried to get Clinton to talk about his connections with Epstein. But another judge, Robert Sweet, said no to this. Maxwell said that Giuffre was trying to involve Clinton was a "transparent ploy" to increase “media exposure for her sensational stories", the publication added.

Also Read: Hillary Clinton's laughter echoes as Donald Trump faces second indictment

The papers also talk about Maxwell and Giuffre trying to get Epstein to answer questions in 2016, but Epstein didn't answer, saying it was his right. Even with these serious claims, Clinton's lawyers didn't say no to showing these papers.

Clinton's trip on Epstein's plane

This all started getting attention after Clinton went to Africa on Epstein's plane in 2002 for a charity trip. Clinton stopped being in touch with Epstein in 2005 before Epstein was investigated for sexual crimes. Epstein was arrested in 2019 for crimes against children.

Also Read: ‘Nikki Haley can't name 3 provinces in Eastern Ukraine that they want US troops to fight for,’ says Vivek Ramaswamy

The unsealing of documents starts on January 1.

Published: 01 Jan 2024, 10:14 AM IST
