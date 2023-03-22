Bill Gates gave a challenge for ChatGPT; this is what OpenAI did

AI's potential to address inequalities

Gates believes that AI can help reduce some of the world's worst inequalities, including in education and climate change. He thinks that AI can help improve education by ensuring that students succeed in maths, setting them up for success in any career path. AI can also help make the world more equitable by addressing climate change, which impacts the poorest people the most. Gates is exploring how AI can help in these areas, while ensuring that it does not contribute to inequality.