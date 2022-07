Bill Gates’ 19 year old daughter Phoebe Gates came under the scanner of the trolls after she posted a photo with her rumored black boyfriend.

On 6th July, Phoebe posted a story on her Instagram handle of an unnamed young black man, rumoured to be her boyfriend, planting a kiss on her cheek.

This post soon came under the target of trolls who abused Phoebe with racist abuse and cracked jokes about them.

Here are some of the comments:

One user wrote, “Bill gates bout to make a whole new virus just to end this relationship. Who would’ve thought that with the ongoing climate crisis Bill Gate’s daughter would partake in smoking coal."

Bill gates bout to make a whole new virus 🦠 just to end this relationship. Who would’ve thought that with the ongoing climate crisis Bill Gate’s daughter would partake in smoking coal. #interracial #date #billgates #phoebegates #climatechange pic.twitter.com/WRAjrlcgyM — imnotdatguy (@Bg_almighty) July 7, 2022

You think the racist, republican extremist, Grifters/conspiracy theorist hated @BillGates before



…..Wait till they get a load of Phoebe Gates life choices. pic.twitter.com/HPmEZ3tN6b — Popitics (@Popitics1) July 6, 2022

I need to learn whatever prayer phoebe gates’ bf prayed because how? My good brotha just hit the jackpot — Da Real Boba PHett (@Mr_Fantastic784) July 8, 2022

You know who is on the left that's Bill Gates. On the right is his youngest daughter Phoebe Gates. Getting kissed by her new boyfriend TYRONE 😂😂 her net worth projected 130 Billion I don't think he is her equal or they are doing 50/50. Just my guess tho pic.twitter.com/TQ6wFKEgzk — From_Ashy_to_Classy ♒💪🏾👑 (@Top10ofMen) July 6, 2022

So…seems like I have a new girlfriend…Bill Gates daughter Phoebe Gates is single and I wanna buy a yacht so…let me go hop in the DMs, I’ll be right back — Jaxson’s Daddy △⃒⃘ ⚯͛ (@ComicRwilliams) July 6, 2022

Now let's see if @BillGates disown his daughter or embrace the fact that love is just love. It's funny the one thing a person hates life has a way to bring that to your family. Hopefully it will work out for Ms #PhoebeGates. Love love.. — DAV (@DAVusaf42) July 7, 2022

Bill Gates said he isn’t leaving any inheritance for his children.



He’s donating all of it to charity — Y’all ruined my dream (@LuthaDaShoota) July 5, 2022

Phoebe Gates and her boyfriend pulling up to Bill Gates house for Thanksgiving pic.twitter.com/bMZNIEJNTC — Tweets Need A Body (@1RobRich) July 6, 2022

Recently, the youngest daughter of Bill and Melinda Gates made headlines when she showed off her body in opposition to the Roe versus Wade decision that was just overturned by the US Supreme Court.

In an Instagram post she wrote, "I’m not shy about my body and/or telling you to keep your bans off of it. Every person deserves access to sexual and reproductive health care. Right now, the Supreme Court is prepared to end the constitutional right to abortion. Join me and millions of other women in our fight for this basic human right."

Meanwhile, Bill Gates and Melinda Gates got married in 1994 and ended their 27 years of marriage last year. They have three children Jennifer, Rory and Phoebe. In their divorce statement, the couple had said, “We have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives."