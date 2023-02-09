Bill Gates finds love again. All you need to know about Paula Hurd

Bill Gates finds love again. All you need to know about Paula Hurd2 min read . 11:33 AM IST
- Bill Gates and Paula Hurd were seen together watching the Men's Singles Final at the Australian Open in January
Microsoft co-founder is reportedly dating the wife of the late CEO of Oracle, a software company.
Microsoft co-founder is reportedly dating the wife of the late CEO of Oracle, a software company.
Following his divorce from Melinda French Gates in August 2021, the third-richest person is dating Paula Hurd.
Following his divorce from Melinda French Gates in August 2021, the third-richest person is dating Paula Hurd.
Most recently Gates and Hurd were seen together watching the Men's Singles Final at the Australian Open in January.
Most recently Gates and Hurd were seen together watching the Men's Singles Final at the Australian Open in January.
Before this, the pair have been spotted at several sporting events. Last year in September Bill Gates and Hurd were seen at the Laver Cup at the O2 Arena in London; prior to that Gates and Paula were photographed at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California in 2021, but they were not sitting together at the time, People.com reported.
Before this, the pair have been spotted at several sporting events. Last year in September Bill Gates and Hurd were seen at the Laver Cup at the O2 Arena in London; prior to that Gates and Paula were photographed at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California in 2021, but they were not sitting together at the time, People.com reported.
Paula Hurd was married to Mark Hurd, CEO of the software company Oracle for 30 years, until his death in 2019 October.
Paula Hurd was married to Mark Hurd, CEO of the software company Oracle for 30 years, until his death in 2019 October.
She graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a bachelor's degree in business administration in 1984.
She graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a bachelor's degree in business administration in 1984.
People.com added that after college Hurd embarked on a decades-long career in sales and alliance management at the software company NCR (National Cash Register).
People.com added that after college Hurd embarked on a decades-long career in sales and alliance management at the software company NCR (National Cash Register).
According to top Paula's Linked In bio, she currently works as a developer and organiser of a wide range of "memorable" event experiences for personal, corporate, and charitable occasions.
According to top Paula's Linked In bio, she currently works as a developer and organiser of a wide range of "memorable" event experiences for personal, corporate, and charitable occasions.
Paula Hurd is also a philanthropist. She helped the school's Give Light Campaign reach its $1 billion mark with a generous $7 million donation in 2021.
Paula Hurd is also a philanthropist. She helped the school's Give Light Campaign reach its $1 billion mark with a generous $7 million donation in 2021.
Hurd is a mom to two children, daughters Kathryn and Kelly, whom she shares with her late husband.
Hurd is a mom to two children, daughters Kathryn and Kelly, whom she shares with her late husband.
Bill Gates separated from Melinda Gates after 27 years of marriage.
Bill Gates separated from Melinda Gates after 27 years of marriage.
In May 2021, the cofounders of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation announced they were going their separate ways. “After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage," they shared via Twitter.
In May 2021, the cofounders of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation announced they were going their separate ways. “After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage," they shared via Twitter.
The Tech mogul and Melinda has three children--Jennifer, Rory and Phoebe. Following the divorce, Melina gave an interview to CBS Morning in which she said, "I mean, [I had] days where I’m literally laying on the floor and the carpet, you know, this close to me, thinking, ‘How can this be? How can I get up? How am I gonna move forward?’ And days I certainly was angry. That’s part of the grieving process. You’re grieving a loss of something you thought you had and thought you had for your lifetime. I mean, this is painful stuff".
The Tech mogul and Melinda has three children--Jennifer, Rory and Phoebe. Following the divorce, Melina gave an interview to CBS Morning in which she said, "I mean, [I had] days where I’m literally laying on the floor and the carpet, you know, this close to me, thinking, ‘How can this be? How can I get up? How am I gonna move forward?’ And days I certainly was angry. That’s part of the grieving process. You’re grieving a loss of something you thought you had and thought you had for your lifetime. I mean, this is painful stuff".
However, she also fet excited about her next chapter.
However, she also fet excited about her next chapter.
"At the end of the day, though, I started on this journey of healing, and I feel like I’m starting to get to the other side. And I do feel like I’m turning a page in the chapter now," she told CBS News.
"At the end of the day, though, I started on this journey of healing, and I feel like I’m starting to get to the other side. And I do feel like I’m turning a page in the chapter now," she told CBS News.