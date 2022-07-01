Bill Gates follows this Indian actor on Twitter, Instagram

Bill Gates follows this Indian actor on Twitter, Instagram2 min read . 05:39 PM IST
- Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates now follows a famous Indian actor on social media platforms Twitter and Instagram?
Microsoft co-founder, business magnate, software developer, investor, author, and philanthropist Bill Gates now follows a famous Indian actor on social media platforms Twitter and Instagram?
Microsoft co-founder, business magnate, software developer, investor, author, and philanthropist Bill Gates now follows a famous Indian actor on social media platforms Twitter and Instagram?
Interested to know who it might be?
Interested to know who it might be?
Its none other than Telegu actor Mahesh Babu.
Its none other than Telegu actor Mahesh Babu.
The Telegu actor had posted a picture with the Microsoft co-founder a couple of days ago. On Thursday, Bill Gates re-posted Mahesh Babu's picture on his Twitter and Facebook profiles.
The Telegu actor had posted a picture with the Microsoft co-founder a couple of days ago. On Thursday, Bill Gates re-posted Mahesh Babu's picture on his Twitter and Facebook profiles.
Mahesh babu is in New York with his wife Namrata Sirodhkar. There he met the billionaire Bill Gates.
Mahesh babu is in New York with his wife Namrata Sirodhkar. There he met the billionaire Bill Gates.
Bill Gates captioned the post, "Being in New York is always fun - you never know who you'll run into. It was great meeting you and Namrata." The billionaire also shared a picture with the couple on his Instagram story and he wrote: "Great minds eat alike. I enjoyed meeting you and Namrata."
Bill Gates captioned the post, "Being in New York is always fun - you never know who you'll run into. It was great meeting you and Namrata." The billionaire also shared a picture with the couple on his Instagram story and he wrote: "Great minds eat alike. I enjoyed meeting you and Namrata."
Bill Gates also reposted Mahesh Babu's tweet.
Bill Gates also reposted Mahesh Babu's tweet.
Bill Gates meanwhile, put up an Instagram story, with the image Mahesh babu had posted on Twitter. Bill Gates captioned the story as “Great minds eat alike. I enjoyed meeting you and Namrata".
Bill Gates meanwhile, put up an Instagram story, with the image Mahesh babu had posted on Twitter. Bill Gates captioned the story as “Great minds eat alike. I enjoyed meeting you and Namrata".
Bill Gates also started following Mahesh Babu on Twitter as well as Instagram.
Bill Gates also started following Mahesh Babu on Twitter as well as Instagram.
Mahesh Babu, son of Telugu actor Krishna, is an Indian actor, producer, media personality, and philanthropist who works mainly in Telugu cinema. He has appeared in more than 25 films, and won several accolades including, eight Nandi Awards, five Filmfare South Awards, four South Indian International Movie Awards, three CineMAA Awards, and one IIFA Utsavam Award. One of the highest-paid Telugu film actors, he also owns the production house G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment.
Mahesh Babu, son of Telugu actor Krishna, is an Indian actor, producer, media personality, and philanthropist who works mainly in Telugu cinema. He has appeared in more than 25 films, and won several accolades including, eight Nandi Awards, five Filmfare South Awards, four South Indian International Movie Awards, three CineMAA Awards, and one IIFA Utsavam Award. One of the highest-paid Telugu film actors, he also owns the production house G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment.
Babu made his debut as a child artist in a cameo role in Needa (1979), at the age of four, and acted in eight other films as a child artist. He made his debut as a lead actor with Rajakumarudu (1999) which won him Nandi Award for Best Male Debut. Babu achieved his breakthrough with the supernatural drama Murari (2001), and the action film Okkadu (2003).
Babu made his debut as a child artist in a cameo role in Needa (1979), at the age of four, and acted in eight other films as a child artist. He made his debut as a lead actor with Rajakumarudu (1999) which won him Nandi Award for Best Male Debut. Babu achieved his breakthrough with the supernatural drama Murari (2001), and the action film Okkadu (2003).
He went on to act in other commercially successful films such as Athadu (2005), Pokiri (2006), Dookudu (2011), Businessman (2012), Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu (2013), 1: Nenokkadine (2014), Srimanthudu (2015), Bharat Ane Nenu (2018), Maharshi (2019), Sarileru Neekevvaru (2020) and Sarkaru Vaari Paata (2022). Pokiri held the record of being the highest-grossing Telugu film while Sarileru Neekevvaru, his highest grosser, collected over ₹2.6 billion at the box office.
He went on to act in other commercially successful films such as Athadu (2005), Pokiri (2006), Dookudu (2011), Businessman (2012), Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu (2013), 1: Nenokkadine (2014), Srimanthudu (2015), Bharat Ane Nenu (2018), Maharshi (2019), Sarileru Neekevvaru (2020) and Sarkaru Vaari Paata (2022). Pokiri held the record of being the highest-grossing Telugu film while Sarileru Neekevvaru, his highest grosser, collected over ₹2.6 billion at the box office.
Namrata Shirodkar, who was Miss India 1993, is best-known for her performances in Hindi movies like Kachche Dhaage, Pukar, Astitva, Albela and Dil Vil Pyar Vyar. She has also featured in Kannada, Telugu and Malayalam films. She also starred in 2004's Bride And Prejudice. She met Mahesh Babu while filming 2000 film Vamsi and the couple are parents to a son named Gautham and daughter Sitara.
Namrata Shirodkar, who was Miss India 1993, is best-known for her performances in Hindi movies like Kachche Dhaage, Pukar, Astitva, Albela and Dil Vil Pyar Vyar. She has also featured in Kannada, Telugu and Malayalam films. She also starred in 2004's Bride And Prejudice. She met Mahesh Babu while filming 2000 film Vamsi and the couple are parents to a son named Gautham and daughter Sitara.