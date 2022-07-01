Bill Gates follows this Indian actor on Twitter, Instagram

Mahesh Babu, son of Telugu actor Krishna, is an Indian actor, producer, media personality, and philanthropist who works mainly in Telugu cinema. He has appeared in more than 25 films, and won several accolades including, eight Nandi Awards, five Filmfare South Awards, four South Indian International Movie Awards, three CineMAA Awards, and one IIFA Utsavam Award. One of the highest-paid Telugu film actors, he also owns the production house G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment.