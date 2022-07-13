Bill Gates gives $20 bln gift to his foundation to mitigate global suffering

The foundation’s board of trustees is fully aligned with the plan to increase the annual payout, which will enable the foundation’s partners to accelerate pandemic recovery and regain ground in existing focus areas.
Billionaire, Bill Gates on Wednesday announced a $20 billion gift to the endowment on Gates Notes. The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation plans to increase its annual payout by 50% over pre-pandemic levels, to $9 billion annually by 2026. The decision is taken in response to the compounding global crises, including an ongoing pandemic that has stalled or reversed two decades of stunning progress toward ending preventable disease, improving education, achieving gender equality, and reducing poverty around the world.
A statement on the Gates Foundation, said, the foundation’s board of trustees is fully aligned with the plan to increase the annual payout, which will enable the foundation’s partners to accelerate pandemic recovery and regain ground in existing focus areas.
Bill's $20 billion gifts to the endowment on Gates Notes --- meets and exceeds his and Melinda French Gates’ joint commitment of $15 billion last summer -- and builds on Warren Buffett’s $3.1 billion annual gifts last month. Adding these gifts, the foundation’s endowment will be approximately $70 billion.
Notably, since 2006, Buffett has contributed $35.7 billion to the foundation—approximately half of its total resources —which has helped catalyze new areas of focus for the foundation, including delivery and scale-up of critical innovations in agriculture, and financial services for the poor, and U.S. education.
Overlapping crises—including the pandemic, rising inflation, the war in Ukraine, and climate change—require philanthropists as well as governments and the private sector to step up to address growing inequity, the foundation said in the statement.
“Despite huge global setbacks in the past few years, I see incredible heroism and sacrifice all over the world and I believe progress is possible," said Bill Gates, co-chair.
He added, "But the great crises of our time require all of us to do more. This is why I am raising my giving to the Gates Foundation, helping to increase the payout to $9 billion every year. I hope by giving more, we can mitigate some of the suffering people are facing right now and help fulfill the foundation’s vision to give every person the chance to live a healthy and productive life."
As per the statement, these new resources will enable the foundation to increase its investments in its existing strategies, which include global health and development, gender equality, and education, primarily in low- and middle-income countries, in addition to its work in the U.S. education and economic mobility. The foundation’s annual budgets are subject to formal board approval; all board members have agreed in principle to an increased payout target of $9 billion annually by 2026.
