BIll Gates has $2-billion short position against Tesla, claims Elon Musk

Elon Musk claims that Bill Gates has a multibillion-dollar bet against Tesla. During a Twitter conversation with his fans, Tesla CEO Elon Musk claimed it. He was responding to conservative author Brigitte Gabriel's tweet that she did not trust Gates. Musk said, "Since Gates still has a multi-billion dollar short position against Tesla while claiming to help with global warming, I guess I have some trust issues with him too."
Gamble replied to Elon Musk’s Twitter poll where the Tesla CEO asked his followers who they trusted more - billionaires or politicians. Elon Musk has a Twitter following of over 95 million people. Elon Musk's tweet received 53,000 likes, 12,000 retweets, and over 10 lakh votes within three hours of its posting.
Elon Musk has previously stated that Bill Gates had a short position on Tesla. He earlier said that he had turned down Gates' offer of philanthropy, claiming that his refusal demonstrated that the Microsoft co-founder was not serious about combating climate change.
In interviews earlier in 2022, Gates indicated that he did have a bet against Tesla. However, he did not explicitly say that.
Elon Musk had previously held a Twitter survey in which he asked his followers whether they trusted "politicians" or "billionaires" less, with 76 percent of the 3.4 million participants selecting for "politicians."
Musk also challenged Democrat Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to pose the same question to her own followers, while others wanted to hear Musk's thoughts on other billionaires.
In April, Elon Musk made a $44 billion offer to buy Twitter. Weeks before the offer, Musk asked Twitter followers to see if they wanted an edit button. He asked people on Twitter in 2021 if they believed he should sell a 10% stake in Tesla, and the majority answered yes.
