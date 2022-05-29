BIll Gates has $2-billion short position against Tesla, claims Elon Musk

Elon Musk claims that Bill Gates has a multibillion-dollar bet against Tesla. During a Twitter conversation with his fans, Tesla CEO Elon Musk claimed it. He was responding to conservative author Brigitte Gabriel's tweet that she did not trust Gates. Musk said, "Since Gates still has a multi-billion dollar short position against Tesla while claiming to help with global warming, I guess I have some trust issues with him too."

