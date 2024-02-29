Bill Gates heralds need for 'fantastic Indian innovation' at IIT Delhi: 'I am looking at...'
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates called for a "fantastic Indian innovation" on Thursday and said he is looking at “India in a far broader way". He was speaking at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi on on Thursday. He asserted that Artificial Intelligence (AI) is the most transformative technology he has seen.