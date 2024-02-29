Speaking at IIT-Delhi on Thursday, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gate said he is looking at “India in a far broader way”.

"I am looking at India in a far broader way. I am lucky enough, through the work of the foundation, to look at innovators who can help with all kinds of problems — starting with health, but also agriculture, gender, and climate,," Gates was quoted by PTI as saying during his keynote address on "Innovation for Public Good".

Gates encouraged IIT-Delhi students to leverage the technology for social good. He said, “The need for innovation to deal with many different challenges is greater than ever. You are all lucky to be here and have gotten an incredible education. The complexity of how we take technology and shape it, you will get an opportunity to play a big role there."

He urged students to not only consider their career in terms of the financial impact. He said although the financial impact is important, they must consider “how that relates to achieving social equality. Technology should be leveraged for social good".

Noting that Artificial intelligence is the most transformative technology he has seen in his lifetime, Gates was quoted as saying, "If I was a student today, the mysteries of AI would draw me in. It is kind of weird that even the systems that are working so well, we don't really understand them. I would definitely be drawn to that".

Earlier in the day, Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft and co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, was honoured with the KISS (Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences) Humanitarian Award 2023 in significant recognition of his philanthropic work.

On Wednesday, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya met Bill Gates and presented him with a model of the BHISHM 'Aarogya Maitri Aid Cube.' This cube is a part of the broader initiative named "Project BHISHM" - Bharat Health Initiative for Sahyog, Hita and Maitri, and is tailored to treat up to 200 casualties, emphasizing rapid response and comprehensive care.

(With inputs from PTI)

