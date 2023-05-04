Bill Gates, Leon Black, Thomas Pritzker: One Day in the Life of Jeffrey Epstein6 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 06:10 PM IST
The disgraced financier’s calendar for Monday, Sept. 8, 2014, details his planned meetings with some of the country’s richest men
On Monday, Sept. 8, 2014, Jeffrey Epstein had a full calendar. He was scheduled to meet that day with Bill Gates, Thomas Pritzker, Leon Black and Mortimer Zuckerman, four of the richest men in the country, according to schedules and emails reviewed by The Wall Street Journal.
