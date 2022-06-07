Bill Gates recommends 5 books for summer reading

Set in the 1950s the author narrates the story of eighteen-year-old Emmett Watson is driven home to Nebraska by the warden of the work farm where he has just served a year for involuntary manslaughter. After his parents' death Emmett’s intention is to pick up his eight-year-old brother and head west where they can start their lives anew. But en route Emmett discovers that two friends from the work farm have hidden themselves in the trunk and have hatched an altogether different plan for Emmett’s future.