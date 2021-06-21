Bill Gates’s divorce casts harsh glare on $170 billion money manager

Larson, often clad in a pink shirt, shies from the limelight and rarely attends conferences for family office professionals. A former bond-fund manager, he was hired by Bill Gates in the mid-1990s and won the billionaire’s loyalty by delivering consistent returns and instilling in employees the notion that their primary focus was to protect their benefactor’s good name, according to people familiar with Cascade, who asked not to be named speaking about the company’s inner workings.