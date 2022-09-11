Bill Gates and Samsung Electronics teamed up to design the waterless toilet, which uses heat-treatment and bioprocessing technologies to kill pathogens found in human waste.
Samsung has announced that they have created a prototype of a toilet that would turn solid waste into ashes. The prototype was created by the Korean company in partnership with Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.
The launch of the prototype of a waterless toilet was announced in August this year. The prototype was created as a part of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation's Reinvent the Toilet Challenge which started in 2011. The challenge seeks proposals to safely and effectively manage human waste.
Samsung in their newsletter claimed that the toilet is ‘energy efficient’ and designed to run without water, making it particularly useful in remote regions where water is scarce.
How the toilet functions?
Bill Gates and Samsung Electronics teamed up to design the waterless toilet, which uses heat-treatment and bioprocessing technologies to kill pathogens found in human waste.
Click on the image to enlarge
While solid waste is dehydrated, dried, and burned to ashes, liquid waste is treated through a biological purification process. The system also enables the treated water to be fully recycled, Samsung stated on its website.
Creators speak
“Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology (SAIT), the research and development arm of Samsung Electronics, began working with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation on the reinvented toilet in 2019, and recently finished the development of core technologies for the toilet and successfully developed and tested a prototype," said Samsung.
According to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the disposal of human waste has changed little since its inception and is a major contributor to several significant health problems.
"The flush toilet hasn't changed much since it was invented in 1596 by Sir John Harington," said the foundation in a statement.
There have been other advancements – waste treatment plants and underground sewers – but these complicated, expensive, and hard-to-manage technologies don't do much good in developing countries where 950 million people still have to defecate outdoors."
According to the World Health Organization and UNICEF, about 3.6 billion people are forced to use unsafe sanitation facilities, resulting in half a million children under age 5 dying every year from diarrheal diseases caused by limited access to safe water and hygiene.
