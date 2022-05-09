Bill Gates says economy ‘bears’ have strong argument on global economic slowdown1 min read . 08:44 AM IST
Bill Gates says interest rates are likely to rise enough to cause a global economic slowdown
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Bill Gates says interest rates are likely to rise enough to cause a global economic slowdown
Bill Gates said interest rates are likely to rise enough to cause a global economic slowdown, triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic.
Bill Gates said interest rates are likely to rise enough to cause a global economic slowdown, triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic.
“I’m afraid the bears on this one have a pretty strong argument that concerns me a lot," Gates said Sunday on CNN’s “Fareed Zakaria GPS."
“I’m afraid the bears on this one have a pretty strong argument that concerns me a lot," Gates said Sunday on CNN’s “Fareed Zakaria GPS."
The billionaire philanthropist and Microsoft co-founder said the war in Ukraine, which sent commodity prices soaring, “comes on top of the pandemic, where government debt levels were already very high and there were already some supply chain problems."
The billionaire philanthropist and Microsoft co-founder said the war in Ukraine, which sent commodity prices soaring, “comes on top of the pandemic, where government debt levels were already very high and there were already some supply chain problems."
The International Monetary Fund last month slashed its world growth forecast by the most since the early months of the pandemic and projected even faster inflation because of the war in Ukraine and China’s renewed virus lockdowns.
The International Monetary Fund last month slashed its world growth forecast by the most since the early months of the pandemic and projected even faster inflation because of the war in Ukraine and China’s renewed virus lockdowns.