Bill Gates shares his 48-yr-old resume, netizens think it's perfect
American business magnate William Henry Gates III, popularly known as Bill Gates, on June 30 shared his 48-year-old resume on social networking website LinkedIn, which went viral.
In his post, the Co-Chair of Bill and Malinda Gates Foundation also took a jibe at self, saying, "Whether you’re a recent grad or a college dropout, I’m sure your resume looks a lot better than mine did 48 years ago."
The old resume dates back when gates was studying in his first year at Harvard College. In his resume, Gates shad written about his expertise including operating systems structure, database management, compiler construction, and computer graphics.
Apart from this, the Microsoft founder while sharing his experiences mentioned his proficiency in all the prominent programming languages from the yesteryears such as FORTRAN, COBOL, ALGOL, BASIC, etc. Also, his resume says Gates had and experience as a systems programmer with TRW Systems Group in 1973 and did his stint as a co-leader and co-partner on contract at Seattle's Lakaside School in 1972.
Though the billionaire philanthropist call his resume needs more work, netizens commented that Gates' resume is perfect and thanks him for sharing the nostalgic moment. Gates's resume shows patience and perseverance can result in success.
