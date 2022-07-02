Bill Gates shares his college days resume; Here's what he wrote to get the job. See post2 min read . 01:53 PM IST
If you are struggling in compiling a perfect resume, then global business tycoon Bill Gates could boost your morale. The billionaire shared his resume on LinkedIn from his college days back in 1974, when he was enrolled at Harvard College.
While sharing the 48-year-old resume on the business and employment-oriented social media platform, he said to the followers that he was sure that their resume looks a lot better than his own.
"Whether you're a recent grad or a college dropout, I'm sure your resume looks a lot better than mine did 48 years ago," the Linkedin post captioned.
In the resume, Gates included his “objective": systems analyst or system programmer. He backed it up with his relevant Harvard coursework, his coding skills from two different jobs in his native Seattle area, and the small fact that he’d worked in partnership with Paul Allen—with whom he would officially found Microsoft the following year.
However, Gates's resume may have been par for the course in 1974, but it includes a few information that today's experts advise against:
1. Going too deep into the details
Gates wrote the resume when he was 18. He included personal information such as height and weight. As per the current trends, a job aspirant must avoid writing such details on the resume.
2. Business card on the top-left corner
Experts say that job applicants must avoid a business card in their resume. Instead, one can stack all their accolades, education, and achievements right away—not provide free ad space for a company.
Other than that, Gates’ style and format are fairly consistent with a typical recruiter’s expectations.
Reacting to his one-page resume, an user commented: "Thank you for sharing Bill Gates. Great one page resume. We should all keep copies of our past resumes to go back and have a look. Sometimes, we forget how much we have accomplished in our lives." "I have to say that I'm glad that we're no longer required to share our personal details on our resumes; details such as height, weight, # of dependents. Does anyone know if these details are still required for specific professions or companies?," the user added.
Another user commented, saying it is one of the most inspiring career posts on the LinkedIn.
"...If we want to be successful, help people with our God-given talents, give back to society and pay it forward. You will never go wrong. Keep the faith. Excellent post," the second user added.
Linkedin too replied to the Gates' post, saying "Everyone starts somewhere."
