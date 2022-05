Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates on Twitter said he has tested positive for Covid-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms. The billionaire philanthropist said he will isolate until he is again healthy.

“I'm fortunate to be vaccinated and boosted and have access to testing and great medical care," Gates wrote.

Bill Gates has been a vocal proponent for pandemic mitigation measures, specifically access to vaccines and medication for poorer countries. The Gates Foundation in October said it will spend $120 million to boost access to generic versions of drugmaker Merck's antiviral Covid-19 pill for lower-income countries.

Besides, the billionaire recently predicted that a new variant of Covid-19 is likely to wreak havoc around the world. He noted that the new Covid variant could be "even more transmissive and even more fatal" than the Delta and Omicron variants. To tackle the situation in advance, he stressed the need for increased global surveillance

Noting that he doesn't want to seem like a "voice of doom and gloom", Gates said, “but, the risk of a more virulent variant emerging is way above 5%."

"We're still at risk of this pandemic generating a variant that would be even more transmissive and even more fatal," he said on May 2.

The Microsoft co-founder also suggested that an international team of experts, which will include epidemiologists and computer modellers, can be formed to predict future threats and improve international coordination.

Gates has been issuing a warning regarding pandemics for the last couple of years. In 2015, Gates first cautioned publicly that the "world was not ready for the inevitable next pandemic" and that viruses, not war, pose the greatest risk of "global catastrophe".

