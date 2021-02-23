Bill Gates wants to team up more with Jeff Bezos to combat the climate crisis

That’s part of where working with Bezos comes in — he’s pledged even more to combating climate change than Gates, $10 billion to a few billion for Gates — and Gates is hoping they can collaborate to back costly early-stage green alternatives to current technologies. In his book, Gates uses the concept of a “Green Premium," the difference in price between a traditional, carbon-emitting technology like a gas-powered car and its green alternative, an electric car. When the price of those newer technologies is too high for regular consumers or governments, people like Gates and Bezos can use their capital to spur demand and bring the prices down to a level suitable for everyone else.