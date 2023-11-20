Billboard Music Awards: Taylor Swift wins big amid Eras tour, takes home 10 awards
Taylor Swift won 10 awards at the Billboard Music Awards, including top artist and top-selling song.
US musician Taylor Swift took home 10 awards at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday – including the coveted trophies for top artist and top-selling song. The pop sensation and recently minted billionaire is currently undertaking the South American leg of her Eras Tour. Swift also performed in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday following a last-minute show postponement.