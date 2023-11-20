comScore
Billboard Music Awards: Taylor Swift wins big amid Eras tour, takes home 10 awards
Billboard Music Awards: Taylor Swift wins big amid Eras tour, takes home 10 awards

 Livemint

Taylor Swift won 10 awards at the Billboard Music Awards, including top artist and top-selling song.

Taylor Swift attends a premiere for Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour film in Los Angeles (REUTERS)Premium
Taylor Swift attends a premiere for Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour film in Los Angeles (REUTERS)

US musician Taylor Swift took home 10 awards at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday – including the coveted trophies for top artist and top-selling song. The pop sensation and recently minted billionaire is currently undertaking the South American leg of her Eras Tour. Swift also performed in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday following a last-minute show postponement.

The Anti-Hero singer had received the most nominations spanning 20 categories and took home nearly a dozen awards. Drake and The Weeknd followed with 14 and 16 nominations respectively. Swift's 10 award haul also tied her with Drake as the most-awarded recipient in BBMA history.

Meanwhile, controversial country singer Morgan Wallen swept the award ceremony with 11 awards. The musician had been suspended by his record label in 2021 after using a racial slur. He topped the US charts for 16 weeks this year with the double album One Thing At A Time.

ALSO READ: Thousands of Taylor Swift's fans attend Rio de Janeiro show after fan’s death

Swift is currently in South America for the latest leg of her Eras Tour. Tragedy struck the performance on its first night in Rio after 23-year-old Ana Clara Benevides fell ill and later died in the hospital. Brazil is currently in the throes of a heatwave and a show on Saturday was postponed at the last minute due to the inclement weather.

The fan's death had also led the federal government to order event organizer T4F to ensure water access at all of Swift's concerts in Brazil and issue a directive allowing water bottles to be brought into all concerts from now on. Swift's Monday performance in Rio will replace Saturday's postponed show, and the singer is still scheduled to perform in Sao Paulo from Nov. 24 to 26.

Which awards did Taylor Swift win?

Top artist

Top female artist

Top Billboard 200 artist

Top Hot 100 songwriter (new)

Top radio songs artist

Top song sales artist

Top Billboard Global 200 Artist

Top Billboard global (excluding US) artist

Top country female artist

Top selling song

 

(With inputs from agencies)

Updated: 20 Nov 2023, 07:51 PM IST
