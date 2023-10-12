Bill Ackman stands by his call to blacklist Harvard students who blamed Israel for rocket attack.

Billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman stands by his call to blacklist Harvard students who blamed Israel for Saturday’s horrific rocket attack by the Hamas group, a proscribed organization. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he shared some advice for students. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“If an organization of which you are a member puts out a public statement you disagree with, you have a few choices. One, Stay silent and have the entire world conclude that you stand by the statement. Convince the other members of the group to withdraw…," Ackman said.

According to him, the second choice can be a resignation from the organization in protest against the statement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, the worst of the alternatives can be claiming that you had no involvement or knowledge of the statement, but remaining a member of the organization without withdrawing the statement as it appears to simply be an attempt to avoid accountability, he wrote.

His remarks came after Bill Ackman stated that he would not be intent on hiring ‘pro-Hamas Harvard University students’ which incurred backlash when he defended his position on the hiring stance.

Bill Ackman — a Harvard alum — said in a post on X that he’s been asked if the university would release a list of the members of the groups that issued the student letter so that employers can avoid hiring them. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“One should not be able to hide behind a corporate shield when issuing statements supporting the actions of terrorists," he had said.

He continued defending his decision and raised a few questions on the situation of Israelis, “Ask yourself how unsafe it would feel in Israel beginning Saturday early morning and how unsafe it feels now?"

“Ask yourself how unsafe your Jewish classmates feel when 32 clubs published a statement assigning sole responsibility for the heinous, deathly acts of terrorists to Israel and the Jews?" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Public statements made by organizations of which you are a member can have a material negative impact on your reputation," Ackman concluded.

Ackman had earlier commented on Harvard University’s student organisations and their letter and said that he had been asked by a number of CEOs, whether the university would release the member list of these student organisations, “so as to insure (sic) that none of us inadvertently hire any of their members".

Senior journalist and author Mehdi Hasan questioned Ackman on this call to shame and punish the students for taking a stand that Ackman dislikes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

