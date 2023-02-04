Billionaire Elon Musk likely to 'double down' on tweets after court victory
A San Francisco jury took just two hours to unanimously find the world's second-richest person not liable for having allegedly tweeted fraudulently in August 2018 about a possible Tesla buyout.
Elon Musk may become even more emboldened in his Twitter use after a jury cleared the billionaire Tesla Inc chief executive over his missive that he had "funding secured" to take his electric car company private.
