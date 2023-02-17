Elon Musk narrowing gap to near world’s richest title again as his wealth surges this year
- Elon Musk's wealth has been surging since the start of this year on the back of rise Tesla shares
Billionaire and currently world's second richest Elon Musk is closing in on taking back his title as the world’s richest, the position that he lost to Bernard Arnault last year, as Tesla chief's wealth has been surging since the start of this year on the back of more than 85% rise in shares of Tesla Inc in more than a month.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×