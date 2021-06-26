He also wrote: "Sold my houses, except for 1 in Bay Area that’s rented out for events...Decided to sell my last remaining house. Just needs to go to a large family who will live there. It’s a special place," Musk said.
He also said that his current focus is on creating "sustainable energy" for Earth and "protecting the future of consciousness by making life multi-planetary with SpaceX."
Last year, the 49-year-old first announced plans to sell his homes and most of his possessions as a way to blunt criticism of his wealth, and alleged tax evasion.
Now, as per Teslarati, Musk has started to live in a $50,000 rented prefab home in Boca Chica, Texas, where SpaceX produces its Starships.
The foldable property is made by a company called Boxabl, and the mini house is its Casita model.
The news portal added that the house where Musk is staying at present is about 400 square feet. It added it is a prefabricated housing unit with just 31 square metres of floor space called a Boxabl Casita — a foldable, prefabricated home designed for speedy installation and optimal affordability.
The 20x20 units can be purchased on the company's website for $49,500 or as little as $250 per month. The homes can be constructed in less than a day.
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint.
Download
our App Now!!