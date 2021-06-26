SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, one of the world's richest men, has reportedly started to live in a $50,000 box home at Starbase in Texas.

A few days back, Musk had written a tweet in which he informed his followers about selling his last remaining house.

Musk wrote, "My primary home is literally a ~$50k house in Boca Chica / Starbase that I rent from SpaceX. It’s kinda awesome though".

My primary home is literally a ~$50k house in Boca Chica / Starbase that I rent from SpaceX. It’s kinda awesome though.



Only house I own is the events house in the Bay Area. If I sold it, the house would see less use, unless bought by a big family, which might happen some day. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 9, 2021





He also wrote: "Sold my houses, except for 1 in Bay Area that’s rented out for events...Decided to sell my last remaining house. Just needs to go to a large family who will live there. It’s a special place," Musk said.

He also said that his current focus is on creating "sustainable energy" for Earth and "protecting the future of consciousness by making life multi-planetary with SpaceX."

Yeah, sold my houses, except for 1 in Bay Area that’s rented out for events.



Working on sustainable energy for Earth with Tesla & protecting future of consciousness by making life multiplanetary with SpaceX. Also, AI risk mitigation with Neuralink & fixing traffic with Boring. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 9, 2021





Last year, the 49-year-old first announced plans to sell his homes and most of his possessions as a way to blunt criticism of his wealth, and alleged tax evasion.

Now, as per Teslarati, Musk has started to live in a $50,000 rented prefab home in Boca Chica, Texas, where SpaceX produces its Starships.

The foldable property is made by a company called Boxabl, and the mini house is its Casita model.

The news portal added that the house where Musk is staying at present is about 400 square feet. It added it is a prefabricated housing unit with just 31 square metres of floor space called a Boxabl Casita — a foldable, prefabricated home designed for speedy installation and optimal affordability.

The 20x20 units can be purchased on the company's website for $49,500 or as little as $250 per month. The homes can be constructed in less than a day.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.