Billionaire Jeff Bezos puts an ice cream machine in his house

Billionaire Jeff Bezos, who recently fulfilled his dream by making a short trip to space, is now living out every child’s wildest dream by putting an ice cream tap in his house.
According to a Los Angeles-based ice cream company CVT Soft Serve, the Amazon.com founder has installed an ice cream machine in his house.
In an Instagram post, a CVT delivery executive said wrote, "I just did an ice cream delivery to a guy that now has CVT on tap in his house 24/7. Thank you Jeff Bezos for being our first residential #CVTeeny client".
The delivery executive of CVT ice cream company added that it's ‘100% true’ and he was trying to mentally process this.
On CVT's website, the prices for a soft-serve machine can range from around $7,800 for a single-flavor countertop-sized model to roughly $22,300 for a full-sized floor model.
Previously, Bezos was spotted in New York City treating himself to an ice cream cone from Milk Bar after finzalizing his divorce in 2019.
Not just Jeff Bezos loves ice cream, business magnate Warren Buffet reportedly eats ice cream for his breakfast, tons of McDonald's, and drinks Coke.
