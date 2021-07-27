Virgin Group founder and billionaire Richard Branson has shared his thoughts on how to overcome self-doubt when chasing a dream. The billionaire, who recently took a flight to the edge of space, marking a symbolic milestone for the venture he started 17 years ago, had touted the mission as a precursor to a new era of space tourism.

“What I’ve learnt throughout my life is that every success is built upon a thousand failures (or ‘opportunities to learn,’ as I like to think of them)," Branson said in his monthly “Ask Richard" LinkedIn newsletter, published on Tuesday, adding, "Whenever doubt creeps in, I remind myself that dreams aren’t linear."

Branson also said that he reminds himself of all the “brilliant innovations and discoveries that would have come to nothing if their inventors had given in to their doubts."

Quoting philosopher Suzy Kazeem, who once said, "Doubt kills more dreams than failure ever will," Branson said that "this is a topic I feel very strongly about, as it is something we will all come up against at different points in our lives."

Branson said it was important to discuss self-doubts with colleagues and friends, and listen closely to their feedback. If these conversations leave you feeling more confident, Branson urged readers to then push doubts aside.

"It’s also healthy and perfectly human to have a little bit of doubt. It’s how we make progress and stay in touch with reality. Your doubts may signal a niggling problem that needs to be addressed. If you demand proof from your doubt, you’ll be able to either squash it or solve the problem. Either way your dreams and ideas will be better for it," he said in his newsletter.

The billionaire also recommended going out to “get some fresh air, and have a cup of tea" if self-doubt really starts to build up.

“Whenever doubt starts to get the better of me, I find exercise really helps," Branson said, adding that he liked to go for a bike ride, play tennis or spend time with family.

“This is often when my best ideas come to me as well," he said.

On 11 July, Branson flew into space aboard a Virgin Galactic vessel, a voyage he described as the "experience of a lifetime" -- and one he hopes will usher in an era of lucrative space tourism.

A smiling Branson hugged loved ones after the trip.

"It's a beautiful day to go to space," the brash Brit wrote in a tweet earlier where he posted a video of himself biking to the base and meeting with his crewmates, all Virgin employees.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.