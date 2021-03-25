Billionaire takes on Elon Musk in electric vehicle vs hydrogen debate

Forrest, the founder of Fortescue Metals Group Ltd., doubled down this week on his criticism of Musk’s view that hydrogen cars are “mind-bogglingly stupid." In a speech to Credit Suisse Group AG’s Asian Investment Conference on Wednesday, he said Musk had “every reason to fear them, and his description is perhaps better suited, in my view, to someone who peddles a battery technology as green when it runs on fossil fuel."

