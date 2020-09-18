Billionaire wanted to die broke. So he gives away entire $8 billion fortune

Philanthropist billionaires are not unusual to come by but it is definitely a challenge to find a billionaire who spends all his fortune on charity just to end up broke. This is what ‘former-billionaire’ Charles “Chuck" Feeney did.

According to a report by Forbes, Feeney, 89 has given away $8 billion to charities, universities and organisations worldwide via his foundation, the Atlantic Philanthropies. Feeney reached his billionaire status by co-founding airport retailer Duty Free Shoppers. The business man was popular for leading the way with lifestyle of giving. The report suggests he believed in the idea of 'Giving While Living'. The idea encourages philanthropists to spend all their money during their own life-time to have better control over its use.

In the report Feeney stated, “We learned a lot. We would do some things differently, but I am very satisfied. I feel very good about completing this on my watch. “My thanks to all who joined us on this journey. And to those wondering about Giving While Living: Try it, you'll like it."

Feeney has been estimated to leave about $2 million for his and his wife’s retirement. While most philanthropists make it a point to have a few cameras around while doing their good deed. The Forbes report claims Feeney gave away all the money anonymously and made sure it stayed that way. Currently, he lives in an apartment in San Francisco.

Feeney is believed to be a huge influence on other philanthropic organizations and personalities including Warren Buffett and Bill Gates.

The Feeney couple, decided to shutter their foundation Atlantic Philanthropies after four decades. The report claims that the ceremony of closing down the foundation happened over a Zoom call and it included messages from Bill Gates, Nancy Pelosy and Jerry Brown.

Remembering Fenny's journey, fellow philanthropic personality Bill Gates told Forbes: "Chuck created a path for other philanthropists to follow. I remember meeting him before starting the Giving Pledge. He told me we should encourage people not to give just 50%, but as much as possible during their lifetime. No one is a better example of that than Chuck. Many people talk to me about how he inspired them. It is truly amazing."

