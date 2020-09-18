Billionaire wanted to die broke. So he gives away entire $8 billion fortune

According to a report by Forbes, Feeney, 89 has given away $8 billion to charities, universities and organisations worldwide via his foundation, the Atlantic Philanthropies. Feeney reached his billionaire status by co-founding airport retailer Duty Free Shoppers. The business man was popular for leading the way with lifestyle of giving. The report suggests he believed in the idea of 'Giving While Living'. The idea encourages philanthropists to spend all their money during their own life-time to have better control over its use.