Jeff Bezos loses ₹80,000 crore in a day, Elon Musk ₹70,000 crore2 min read . Updated: 14 Sep 2022, 12:01 PM IST
America’s richest billionaires' net worth plunged on Tuesday as higher-than-expected US inflation data roiled Wall Street. Jeff Bezos’s wealth plunged by $9.8 billion (around ₹80,000 crore) in a day, the most among those tracked by the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.