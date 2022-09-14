Jeff Bezos loses 80,000 crore in a day, Elon Musk 70,000 crore

Wall Street shares plunged, with the Dow losing nearly 1,300 points and the S&P 500 falling 4.3 percent, after the hotter-than-expected report, closely watched by the Federal Reserve as it prepares for its next interest rate decision next week. Fed Chair Jerome Powell has made it clear the increases in the benchmark lending rate would continue until inflation is tamed. Inflation has soared around the globe this year owing to sky-high energy and food bills.