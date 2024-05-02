Active Stocks
Tue Apr 30 2024 15:59:57
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 164.95 -1.46%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 301.65 2.71%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 825.70 -0.05%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 363.10 0.00%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,009.35 0.89%
Business News/ News / World/  Billionaires Lutnick, Paulson to Host Fundraiser for Trump in NY
BackBack

Billionaires Lutnick, Paulson to Host Fundraiser for Trump in NY

Bloomberg

Billionaires Howard Lutnick, John Paulson and Woody Johnson are among the wealthy donors hosting a Manhattan fundraiser for Donald Trump later this month as the presumptive Republican nominee looks to build his 2024 war chest while a criminal trial limits his campaigning.

Billionaires Lutnick, Paulson to Host Fundraiser for Trump in NYPremium
Billionaires Lutnick, Paulson to Host Fundraiser for Trump in NY

(Bloomberg) -- Billionaires Howard Lutnick, John Paulson and Woody Johnson are among the wealthy donors hosting a Manhattan fundraiser for Donald Trump later this month as the presumptive Republican nominee looks to build his 2024 war chest while a criminal trial limits his campaigning. 

Lutnick, the chief executive officer of Cantor Fitzgerald, is heading up the May 14 dinner, according to an invitation obtained by Bloomberg News. 

Hedge fund investor Paulson, New York Jets owner Johnson, grocery store magnate John Catsimatidis of Red Apple Group, Hunter Global Investors LP founder Duke Buchan III, Farvahar Partners founder Omeed Malik, Pepe Fanjul of Florida Crystals Corp., Mason Capital Management LLC’s Kenneth Garschina, Margarita Paláu-Hernández of Hernandez Ventures and Witkoff Group founder Steve Witkoff are co-hosting the event.

Other co-hosts include Seryl and Charles Kushner, the parents of Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, along with former Social Security Administration Commissioner Andrew Saul.

The New York event is one of several for Trump in the coming weeks as he looks to maximize the time he can spend campaigning and raising money with his trial pulling him from the trail. Trump is required to be in the courthouse for the criminal case involving hush-money payments to an adult film star — one of four indictments he faces.

The deep-pocketed donors highlight how Trump has increasingly been forced to turn to elite contributors to keep his campaign coffers filled. Tickets for the dinner go up to as much as $844,600, according to the invitation.

The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday evening.

Earlier: John Paulson’s Palm Beach Event Shows Trump Shift on Donors

An April Bloomberg News/Morning Consult poll found Trump leading his general-election rival President Joe Biden in six of seven swing states likely to determine the outcome of their November rematch. Yet Trump badly trails Biden in the money race ahead of what is expected to be the most expensive presidential election in US history.

Trump and the Republican Party had $93.1 million cash on hand, less than half of the $192 million Biden and Democrats had in the bank at the start of April, according to campaign finance filings. The former president’s civil and criminal cases have been a drain on his campaign funds. 

Read more: Trump Has Only $6.8 Million for Legal Fees With Trial Underway

Paulson, who has been floated as a potential candidate Treasury secretary in a second Trump administration, recently hosted a $50 million fundraiser for Trump in Palm Beach, Florida.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 02 May 2024, 05:19 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue