Billionaires Lutnick, Paulson to Host Fundraiser for Trump in NY

Billionaires Howard Lutnick, John Paulson and Woody Johnson are among the wealthy donors hosting a Manhattan fundraiser for Donald Trump later this month as the presumptive Republican nominee looks to build his 2024 war chest while a criminal trial limits his campaigning.

Lutnick, the chief executive officer of Cantor Fitzgerald, is heading up the May 14 dinner, according to an invitation obtained by Bloomberg News.

Hedge fund investor Paulson, New York Jets owner Johnson, grocery store magnate John Catsimatidis of Red Apple Group, Hunter Global Investors LP founder Duke Buchan III, Farvahar Partners founder Omeed Malik, Pepe Fanjul of Florida Crystals Corp., Mason Capital Management LLC's Kenneth Garschina, Margarita Paláu-Hernández of Hernandez Ventures and Witkoff Group founder Steve Witkoff are co-hosting the event.

Other co-hosts include Seryl and Charles Kushner, the parents of Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, along with former Social Security Administration Commissioner Andrew Saul.

The New York event is one of several for Trump in the coming weeks as he looks to maximize the time he can spend campaigning and raising money with his trial pulling him from the trail. Trump is required to be in the courthouse for the criminal case involving hush-money payments to an adult film star — one of four indictments he faces.

The deep-pocketed donors highlight how Trump has increasingly been forced to turn to elite contributors to keep his campaign coffers filled. Tickets for the dinner go up to as much as $844,600, according to the invitation.

The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday evening.

An April Bloomberg News/Morning Consult poll found Trump leading his general-election rival President Joe Biden in six of seven swing states likely to determine the outcome of their November rematch. Yet Trump badly trails Biden in the money race ahead of what is expected to be the most expensive presidential election in US history.

Trump and the Republican Party had $93.1 million cash on hand, less than half of the $192 million Biden and Democrats had in the bank at the start of April, according to campaign finance filings. The former president’s civil and criminal cases have been a drain on his campaign funds.

Read more: Trump Has Only $6.8 Million for Legal Fees With Trial Underway

Paulson, who has been floated as a potential candidate Treasury secretary in a second Trump administration, recently hosted a $50 million fundraiser for Trump in Palm Beach, Florida.

