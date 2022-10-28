Mark Zuckerberg and Jeff Bezos combined one-day wealth loss: A whopping ₹1.3 lakh crore2 min read . Updated: 28 Oct 2022, 02:10 PM IST
- Mark Zuckerberg’s fortune plunged by $11 billion to $37.7 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index
American billionaires Jeff Bezos and Mark Zuckerberg witnessed a sharp fall in their net worth in a day on Thursday, dragged by the fall in Amazon and Meta's shares which erased around $16 billion ( ₹1.3 lakh crore) from the two billionaires' fortunes combined.