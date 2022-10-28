Mark Zuckerberg’s fortune plunged by over $11 billion to $37.7 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, after his Meta Platforms Inc. reported a second-straight quarter of disappointing earnings, bringing his total wealth loss to more than $100 billion in just 13 months. Zuckerberg is co-founder and chief executive of Meta Platforms, the company behind Facebook. The majority of Zuckerberg's fortune is derived from a 13% stake in Meta Platforms,