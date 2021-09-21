Billionaire Bill Gross’s feud with multimillionaire Mark Towfiq is still at high pitch, with Gross’s wife, Amy, claiming their Southern California neighbors have driven her from her oceanfront home.

“I fear going into my backyard," Amy Gross, a former professional tennis player who married Bill Gross in April at their home in Indian Wells, testified Monday. “I couldn’t have my wedding reception there. I couldn’t have my birthday there."

Bill and Amy Gross are back in court after Towfiq asked a judge to find the co-founder of PIMCO in contempt for violating a court order issued in December directing them to stop playing music loudly when they aren’t outdoors at their Laguna Beach home and to abide by city ordinances. Gross could be jailed if found guilty.

Towfiq claims the Grosses violated the order in July when they played loud music and Amy yelled and sang loudly. Videos from Towfiq’s iPhone, his security camera and body cameras from police officers who responded to the noise complaint were played for the judge in court, to support Towfiq’s claims.

“I thought this was over" when the order was issued in December, Carol Nakahara, Towfiq’s wife, testified in Santa Ana Superior Court. Now, she says, she just feels helpless.

“What else are we supposed to do?" she asked.

But Amy Gross insisted she was the victim.

She said she has to announce each time she is outside so the neighbors won’t call the police.

“I’m being monitored 24-7 inside my home," she said. “I’m very frustrated."

The feud began last year when the Grosses put protective netting over a Dale Chihuly sculpture in their yard. Towfiq complained to the city that it was unsightly. The Grosses then started playing music at high volume, often repeating the theme from “Gilligan’s Island."

Towfiq sued and Orange County Superior Court Judge Kimberly Knill found in his favor, issuing a three-year restraining order against the Grosses.

Gross’s lawyer Patricia Glaser accused Towfiq of using the restraining order as a weapon, with his goal being to send the Grosses to jail.

Towfiq denied that, saying he didn’t know what the penalties for violating a court order were.

The hearing continues in Santa Ana, with Bill Gross scheduled to testify Tuesday.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

