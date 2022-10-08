As India is all set to face Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2022 within a couple of weeks, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) President Ramiz Raja has said things have changed in the rivalry of the neighbouring nations. As per the former cricketer, Indian cricketers have started respecting their Pakistani counterparts as Babar Azam’s boys have proved their mettle against their archrivals.

Also Read: Pakistan has been with a ‘begging bowl’ for 75 years: PM Shehbaz Sharif

A match between India and Pakistan, in Ramiz's opinion, is more of a mental game than a physical one. He claimed that Pakistan was once the underdog in World Cup matches against India, but that things have changed to the point where even Rohit Sharma and co. now regard Pakistan as a more serious cricketing team. Given their minimal resources in comparison to their Indian rivals, the Pakistan cricket team has received praise from both supporters and detractors after their victory over the "billion-dollar side".

Raja said it was more about mental strength than skill and talent. If you’re temperamentally strong and focussed and you refuse to lose no matter how the situation is, even smaller teams can defeat more powerful ones, he added.

Watch: Ramiz Raja’s rude reaction to Indian journalist

According to Raja, India earlier had the conviction that Pakistan would never be able to defeat them, which was based upon the fact that the latter never really managed to defeat the Indian cricket team in World Cups ever.

That is why Babar’s boys should get due credit, Ramiz Raja said, as they prepare themselves for a tough fight even though they have limited resources compared to India.

Also Read: Imran Khan hails India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi again, this time on corruption

In Asia Cup 2022, Pakistan beat India in a crucial match and moved on to play the final against Sri Lanka. Against India, Pakistan won by five wickets with just one ball to spare.

On October 7, in a dramatic encounter of the Women's Asia Cup at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Bangladesh, Pakistani all-rounder Nida Dar helped her team in defeating India by 13 runs. It was Pakistan's first victory over India since they triumphed by two runs in Delhi in March 2016 using the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method.

Also Read: When Sourav Ganguly won Saqlain Mushtaq’s heart with this kind gesture

On October 23, Pakistan and India will square off at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in their opening match of the T20 World Cup 2022.