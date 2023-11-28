Binance gets new CEO amid US money laundering probe – Who is Richard Teng?
Changpeng Zhao, former CEO of Binance, admitted to money laundering and stepped down from his position. Richard Teng, the company's Global Head of Regional Markets, has been named the new CEO.
The world’s largest crypto exchange saw a change of leadership last week as Changpeng Zhao admitted to money laundering. Civil servant-turned-crypto executive Richard Teng will now help the company navigate a web of regulatory probes and take on the challenge of retaining customer confidence in Binance.