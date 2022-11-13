Binance halts FTX's FTT deposits on its platform: Changpeng Zhao

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has stopped accepting deposits of FTX's FTT token on its platform, its chief executive Changpeng Zhao said on Sunday
Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has stopped accepting deposits of FTX's FTT token on its platform, its chief executive Changpeng Zhao said on Sunday
He also urged other rival exchanges to do the same.
He also urged other rival exchanges to do the same.
FTX, which filed for bankruptcy on Friday, was engulfed in more chaos on Saturday when it was hit by a mysterious outflow of about $662 million in tokens, the latest twist in one of the darkest periods for the crypto industry".
FTX, which filed for bankruptcy on Friday, was engulfed in more chaos on Saturday when it was hit by a mysterious outflow of about $662 million in tokens, the latest twist in one of the darkest periods for the crypto industry".
"(Binance) has stopped FTT deposit, to prevent potential of questionable additional supplies affecting the market. We will monitor the situation," CEO Zhao said in a tweet.
"(Binance) has stopped FTT deposit, to prevent potential of questionable additional supplies affecting the market. We will monitor the situation," CEO Zhao said in a tweet.
"FTT contract deployers moved all remaining FTT supply worth $400 million, which should be unlocked in batches. Not too sure what's going on," he added, in another tweet.
"FTT contract deployers moved all remaining FTT supply worth $400 million, which should be unlocked in batches. Not too sure what's going on," he added, in another tweet.
Sam Bankman-Fried’s empire crumbled this week after a liquidity crunch at one of its affiliates. Its US exchange, FTX.US, said on Thursday that customers should close out any positions they want to and that trading may be halted in a few days. In the Bahamas, where FTX.com is based, authorities froze the assets of its local trading subsidiary and related parties. FTX was launched by Sam Bankman-Fried in 2019. Soon after the stable coin was backed by significant trading companies in the industry, including Almeda Research, OTPP, Temasek, BlackRock, Coinbase Ventures, and Sequoia Capital.
Sam Bankman-Fried’s empire crumbled this week after a liquidity crunch at one of its affiliates. Its US exchange, FTX.US, said on Thursday that customers should close out any positions they want to and that trading may be halted in a few days. In the Bahamas, where FTX.com is based, authorities froze the assets of its local trading subsidiary and related parties. FTX was launched by Sam Bankman-Fried in 2019. Soon after the stable coin was backed by significant trading companies in the industry, including Almeda Research, OTPP, Temasek, BlackRock, Coinbase Ventures, and Sequoia Capital.
A couple of months ago, FTX seemed like a saviour for many illiquidity-suffered crypto exchanges. Bankman-Fried was known for his arbitrage trading and huge investments. FTX had even bailed out lending platform BlockFi in June when the crypto markets were struggling due to the Terra crash in May, Bankman-Fried was also among the bidders for Voyager's assets, and even contemplated bailing out Celsius.
A couple of months ago, FTX seemed like a saviour for many illiquidity-suffered crypto exchanges. Bankman-Fried was known for his arbitrage trading and huge investments. FTX had even bailed out lending platform BlockFi in June when the crypto markets were struggling due to the Terra crash in May, Bankman-Fried was also among the bidders for Voyager's assets, and even contemplated bailing out Celsius.
(With inputs from agencies)
(With inputs from agencies)
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.