Binance halts FTX's FTT deposits on its platform: Changpeng Zhao

Sam Bankman-Fried’s empire crumbled this week after a liquidity crunch at one of its affiliates. Its US exchange, FTX.US, said on Thursday that customers should close out any positions they want to and that trading may be halted in a few days. In the Bahamas, where FTX.com is based, authorities froze the assets of its local trading subsidiary and related parties. FTX was launched by Sam Bankman-Fried in 2019. Soon after the stable coin was backed by significant trading companies in the industry, including Almeda Research, OTPP, Temasek, BlackRock, Coinbase Ventures, and Sequoia Capital.