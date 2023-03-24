Binance suspends deposits and withdrawals over technical issues1 min read . Updated: 24 Mar 2023, 07:28 PM IST
Last week Binance, the world's largest crypto exchange, said it will be halting its sterling deposits and withdrawals, a month after it ceased dollar transfers.
Binance, a major cryptocurrency exchange, has temporarily suspended deposits and withdrawals on its platform due to technical problems that have impacted its spot trading services, according to a tweet from the company's CEO, Changpeng Zhao, on Friday.
