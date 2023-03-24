Home / News / World / Binance suspends deposits and withdrawals over technical issues
Binance suspends deposits and withdrawals over technical issues
1 min read.07:28 PM ISTReuters
Last week Binance, the world's largest crypto exchange, said it will be halting its sterling deposits and withdrawals, a month after it ceased dollar transfers.
Binance, a major cryptocurrency exchange, has temporarily suspended deposits and withdrawals on its platform due to technical problems that have impacted its spot trading services, according to a tweet from the company's CEO, Changpeng Zhao, on Friday.
"Initial analysis indicates matching engine encountered a bug on a trailing stop order," he said in a tweet, adding that the pause in deposits and withdrawals was a standard operating procedure.
"Engine 1 is back online. Still need more time to do reconciliations, and for other engines to catch up," Zhao said in a subsequent tweet.
Last week Binance, the world's largest crypto exchange, said it will be halting its sterling deposits and withdrawals, a month after it ceased dollar transfers.
The cessation of traditional currency transfers comes amid a growing crackdown on crypto by U.S. authorities.
As per earlier reports by Reuters, Binance is being investigated by the Justice Department over allegations of money laundering and potential sanctions violations.